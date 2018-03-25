GHPL Week 2: AshGold thump Hearts 3-1 in Cape Coast

AshGold produced a brilliant tactical performance to beat Hearts of Oak 3-1 in the Phobians first game at their new home grounds in Cape Coast.

C.K Akunor’s men controlled the early embers of the game and were rightly rewarded for their early dominance when James Akaminko tapped in from close range after just 9 minutes to give the Obuasi based side the lead.

Hearts tried to fight back but there was a visible lack of cohesion between their frontmen as the Phobians failed to create any telling chances at the break.

AshGold continued their dominance of the game in the second half, and were very comfortable in possession as Hearts continued to struggle with key men Cosmos Dauda and Winful Cobbinah extremely quiet.

Cosmos Dauda came close after 57 minutes, but his header was comfortably saved by veteran George Owu.

Amos Addai pounced on a brilliant through ball and coolly slotted past Hearts’ keeper Sylvanus Gbeti on the hour mark to make it 2-0 to AshGold.

Hearts gained a lifeline when new signing Joseph Esso turned brilliantly and shot past George Owu to make it 2-1 with just 15 minutes to go.

Hearts threw men forward in an attempt to push for the equalizer and AshGold duly exploited that move when a brilliant counter-attack ended up with Shafiu Mumuni grabbing the 3rd for AshGold.

The result sends AshGold top for the time being while Hearts now have just a point after the opening two games.

By: Daniel Koranteng/citifmonline.com/Ghana