Ronaldo upstages Salah as Protugal beat Egypt

Cristiano Ronaldo won the battle between two of Europe’s in-form strikers as Portugal defeated Mohamed Salah’s Egypt 2-1 in Zurich.

The European champions trailed until the 90th minute before Ronaldo scored twice to steal victory.

Salah opened the scoring after the interval with a sweet left-footed drive from outside the area.

But Ronaldo made it 43 goals in 40 appearances this term as Portugal laid down a marker before the World Cup.

Top goalscorers in international football Ali Daei (Iran) – 109 goals Ferenc Puskas (Hungary) – 84 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) – 81 Kunishige Kamamoto (Japan) – 80 Godfrey Chitalu (Zambia) – 79

After a tame first half, Liverpool forward Salah backed up his impressive four-goal performance against Watford on Saturday with a smart finish to give Egypt the lead.

With the clock ticking down and with victory for Egypt in sight, Portugal’s captain equalised and then sealed the win with two powerful headers in the dying minutes.

Next up for Portugal is the Netherlands – who fell to defeat against England on Friday evening – while Egypt face Greece.

Source: BBC Sport