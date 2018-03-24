We’ll launch Nation Builders Corps by end of April – Bawumia

Government will from April next month employ some one hundred thousand unemployed graduates under the Nation Builders Corps programme.

This, according to Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is part of plans put in place by the Akufo-Addo administration to address the unemployment situation in the country.

Speaking at the launch of the restoration of teacher trainee allowances at the Accra College of Education, Dr Bawumia noted that graduates who have spent several years at home without any jobs, will be absorbed into the programme.

“We did promise that we will set up a Nation Builders Corps and Nana Addo has said that we want to move this Graduate unemployment to deal with it and one of the ways we are going to deal with it is to set up the Nation Builders Corps which will provide modules teaching for nursing, revenue collection, agriculture, governance,” he said.

“The Nation Builders Corps will hire 100,000 graduates, some of whom have been sitting at home for three, four years after coming out of school and have not been able to find a job. By the grace of God, next month, we are hoping that if the President’s schedule permits by April 30 we will launch the Nation Builders Corps”

The Nations Builders Corps was announced as a government initiative in the 2018 budget to provide 100,000 jobs to graduates at a cost of GHc 600 million.

The focus of the initiative is to improve public service delivery in health, education, agriculture, sanitation and also drive revenue mobilization and collection.

462 jobs per district

The NBC is expected to provide every one of Ghana’s 216 districts with jobs for 462 graduates, the Minister said.

The programme, which will be managed by the office of the President, will focus on alleviating shortfalls in public service delivery.

NBC has a number of subsets which are connected to other major government targets and initiatives.

It will have a “Clean Ghana” Programme for sanitation, a “Heal Ghana” module for health, “Revenue Ghana” programme for tax collection, a “Teach Ghana” module for education and a “Feed Ghana” module for agriculture.

The NBC is also envisioned to alleviate Ghana’s graduate unemployment problems

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana