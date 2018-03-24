Ho: Six died from Tuberculosis in 2017

Six Tuberculosis-related deaths were recorded in the Ho Municipality in 2017, Madam Shine Garvin, Ho Municipal Health Promotion Officer has revealed.

She said the prevalence of Micro Bacterium Tuberculosis was on a steady rise in the Municipality, comparing reported cases from 2015 to 2017.

Madam Garvin, who was speaking at the commissioning of a Community Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound at Tokokoe said 153 cases were recorded in 2015, 156 in 2016, and 158 in 2017.

She described the situation as a public health issue and called on various stakeholders to be vigilant and become active ambassadors in the fight against the disease.

Madam Garvin said the disease is highly communicable and appealed to patients and caregivers to employ strict hygienic practices towards preventing its spread.

She said coughs lasting two weeks and above were probable symptoms of the disease, and advised that such conditions should be isolated and reported to the nearest health facility.

Madam Garvin also emphasized the need for an improved diet in fighting the disease.

–

Source: GNA