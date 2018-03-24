Court orders labourer to sign bond for stealing fowl

The Enchi District Magistrate court has ordered a 50-year-old labourer, Kwasi Jonathan, to sign a bond of good behavior covering a period of seven months, for stealing a cock worth 50 Ghana cedis.

He pleaded guilty to the charge of stealing.

Prosecuting, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ebenezer Anim Ofori, told the court presided over by Mr Solomon Kwesi Alormatu that the complainant Michael Atilaad is a farmer who resides in the same neighborhood with the convict at Sefwi Karlo near Dadiaso in the Suaman District.

He said the complainant has a cottage in his cocoa farm at Sefwi Karlo where he rears fowls.

According to ASP Anim Ofori, the complainant visits his cottage frequently during the cocoa season, but when harvesting is over he goes there twice a week.

He said in the month of December 2017, the complainant realized his fowls were disappearing and began his own investigations.

The prosecution said on March 3, 2018, the complainant’s sons, Musah Yakubu went to their father’s cocoa farm to search for snails.

While they were there, Musah and George saw that someone had made a fire at the cottage and when the two got closer they found out that the convict had stolen their father’s cock and was preparing soup with it.

They nabbed Jonathan and handed him over to the Dadieso police.

ASP Anim said when the convict was interrogated at the police station he admitted committing the offence in his investigation caution statement.

–

Source: GNA