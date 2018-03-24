Citi FM named Tourism Oriented Media of the Year, 2017

Citi FM has been adjudged the Tourism Oriented Media of the Year, 2017, Radio Category at the Ghana National Tourism Awards.

Citi FM was awarded for supporting the tourism industry and creating awareness on how the industry can contribute to the socio-economic development of the country.

The station, as part of efforts to promote the tourism industry has set the month of March, named Heritage month, aside to promote activities in the tourism industry.

The activities and programmes championed by station to grow the tourism industry include, the Heritage Caravan—which helps tour the country in a week, drama series on Ghana’s history, radio programmes on the origins of different ethnicities in Ghana, as well as MOGO, which is aimed at promoting authentic Ghanaian music.

Speaking at the award ceremony held at the Accra International Conference Center, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyeman announced that this year’s event was held under the theme, “Promoting Responsible Tourism”.

He pointed out that responsible tourism is very crucial and important for the industry to attract more tourists, both domestic, and foreign.

He noted that responsible tourism will also help put Ghana on the list of preferred destination for tourists.

“It required of operators in the tourism industry, hoteliers, government, local people and tourists to make better places for people to visit”.

Mr. Agyeman observed that, it is the responsibility of all Ghanaians to help create a favorable image for the tourism industry to make it a major contributor to Ghana’s GDP.

“I therefore urge everyone who has a part to play in the tourism industry to take responsibility, take action to make tourism more sustainable,” he urged.

By: Lawrence Segbefia/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana