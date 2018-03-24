Citi FM named top tourism-oriented radio station for 2017

Citi FM has been adjudged the Tourism-Oriented radio station of the Year, 2017 at the Ghana National Tourism Awards.

Citi FM was awarded for supporting the tourism industry and creating awareness on how the industry can contribute to the socio-economic development of the country.

The station, as part of efforts to promote the tourism industry has set the month of March, named Heritage month, aside to promote activities in the tourism industry.

The activities and programmes championed by station to grow the tourism industry include the Heritage Caravan – in which patrons tour the country in a week, the drama series on Ghana’s history, radio programmes on the origins of different ethnicities in Ghana, as well as MOGO, which is aimed at promoting authentic and indegenous Ghanaian music.

Speaking at the award ceremony held at the Accra International Conference Center, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyeman announced that this year’s event was held under the theme, “Promoting Responsible Tourism”.

He pointed out that responsible tourism is very crucial and important for the industry to attract more tourists, both domestic, and foreign.

He noted that responsible tourism will also help put Ghana on the list of preferred destination for tourists.

“It required of operators in the tourism industry, hoteliers, government, local people and tourists to make better places for people to visit”.

Mr. Agyeman observed that, it is the responsibility of all Ghanaians to help create a favorable image for the tourism industry to make it a major contributor to Ghana’s GDP.

“I therefore urge everyone who has a part to play in the tourism industry to take responsibility, take action to make tourism more sustainable,” he urged.

Third tourism award for 2017

In February, Citi FM was honoured as the best Tourism Oriented Media organization for the Radio category at the 2017 Eastern Regional Tourism Awards.

Prior to that, the Ghana Tourism Authority adjudged Citi FM as the Greater Accra Region’s Tourism-oriented Radio Station of the Year for 2017 at the Greater Accra Regional Tourism Awards.

Citi FM was specifically awarded because of its efforts towards the growth of the tourism sector through its flagship road trip, the Heritage Caravan.

Citi FM’s Heritage Caravan

This award comes after the 3rd edition of Citi FM’s exciting tourism initiative dubbed the Heritage Caravan, which came off from 4th to 10th March 2018.

The Heritage Caravan saw patrons travel across the country in seven days visiting scenic sites in the country.

Other awards for Citi FM

This award is the latest in a series of accolades garnered by the station in recent months.

Citi FM was last weekend adjudged as the best media house in tax information dissemination for the year 2017.

The award, presented to the station by the Ghana Revenue Authority [GRA], was in recognition of its consistent discussions on tax issues which affected revenue mobilization for the year under review.

Citi FM picks two awards at CIMG Awards

Last September, the station also picked up two awards at the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) for the year 2016.

The Citi Breakfast Show was adjudged the Radio Programme of the Year, citifmonline.com was named as the Emerging Digital Media Organization.

The awards handed to the station, according to CIMG, were in “recognition of your excellence in strategic marketing in the year 2016.”

That was the third time in four years the Citi Breakfast Show was adjudged the Radio Programme of the Year, a demonstration of the show’s consistency in delivery quality radio service to discerning listeners in the country.

6 GJA awards; anti-galamsey campaign recognized

The station in December 2017, also strengthened its position as one of Ghana’s leading radio brands as it bagged six awards at the Ghana Journalists Association [GJA] Awards at the Banquet Hall in Accra.

The station’s anti-galamsey campaign, ‘Stop Galamsey Now’, which was launched in 2017, came up for special mention at the ceremony, with the station picking up an award for its unrelenting fight against the menace.

Citi FM’s flagship programme, the Citi Breakfast Show, was named the best talkshow on radio, adding to the award it won at the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) awards in September this year.

Citi FM also picked up honours for Best Political Reporting as well as an Anti-Corruption Award for the station.

Host of the station’s news analysis programme, The Big Issue, Umaru Sanda Amadu, also picked up an award for his work in development journalism, which is contributing towards the attainments of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

Another of the station’s reporters, Kojo Agyeman, who emerged first runner-up in the 2017 edition of the Ghana Mining Industry Awards, was also given a special award for his reports.

–

By: Lawrence Segbefia/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana