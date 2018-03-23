PEG Africa supports three rural communities in Volta Region

Three underprivileged communities in the Nkwanta South and Krachi East and West Districts of the Volta Region have benefited from PEG Africa’s lighting systems project.

The communities Alokpatsa, Tokpo and Amewoyi are off the national grid, and this is negatively affecting the socio-economic livelihood of the people.

The project which benefited the communities’ basic schools and health centres, were solely funded by PEG Africa, a renowned off-grid solar company in West Africa, as part of its corporate social responsibility, dubbed “PEG Boafo”.

The initiative seeks to support remote communities in the areas of education and healthcare delivery.

Inaugurating the projects at separate events, Sales Director of PEG Africa, Siddique Habib, noted that the gesture forms part of PEG Africa’s long-term vision of providing energy solutions to bridge the gap between rural and urban areas in terms of access to electricity.

He disclosed that PEG Africa is developing learning centres fully equipped with lights, within the schools of the beneficiary communities to provide a conducive atmosphere for children to do their homework as well as study at night.

He added that teachers in the communities would also be motivated to be present during study hours to lend support to students who may require extra attention.

Mr. Habib hinted that his outfit intends to extend the project to other deprived communities in the country to impact more lives through the “PEG Boafo” initiative.

The Chief of Alokpatsa, Nana Alokpatsa, who commended PEG Africa for the project, noted that the lighting systems at the basic school will motivate pupils in the community to take their studies seriously to excel in their academics.

He said the installation of lighting systems at the Alokpatsa CHPS Compound which provides medical services to surrounding communities has brought relief to the people since emergency services in the night can now be delivered effectively.

The event was used to provide free medical screening where hundreds of people were screened for malaria, syphilis, HIV/AIDS and high blood pressure.

Some pregnant women in the communities had free ultra-sound scans and antenatal consultations.

PEG Africa, which is a winner of the prestigious Ashden Award (UK), was also named among BBC Top Tech Trends in Africa (2018).

The company delivers Pay-As-You-Go (PAYG) asset-based financing to consumers living on $3-5 a day who lack both access to reliable electricity and formal banking services.

It also distributes solar home systems to most remote areas, including those without roads or running water, and currently serves over 200, 000 individuals.

–

By: King Nobert Akpablie/citifmonline.com/Ghana