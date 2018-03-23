GJA presents citation to NIB boss

The Ghana Journalists Association has presented a citation to the Managing Director of the National Investment Bank (NIB), Dr. John Asamoah for supporting the 2018 Ghana Journalists (GJA) Awards and the journalism profession.

Presenting the citation to him, the president of the GJA, Mr. Affail Monney praised the MD for showing keen interest in the development of journalism in the Ghana.

Mr. Monney pointed out that, Dr. Asamoah’s commitment at a time local banks were facing challenges shows that NIB is interested in the growth of the country.

“Since assuming office as MD of NIB, you have shown keen interest in the progress of the GJA in particular and development in the Ghanaian media in general,” he read parts of the citation.

Mr. Monney also praised the management and board of the bank of steering the affairs of the bank to good financial standing.

He cited the recent Supreme Court case won by the bank as a demonstration of good management team, keen on seeing a local bank grow even bigger.

On his part, the MD of the bank, Dr. Asamoah recalled that the case was a big hurdle that threatened the survival of the bank.

He explained that the NIB won a $60 million landmark court case against Standard Bank Offshore Company (substituted by Dominion Corporate Trustees Limited).

Giving some details he stated that Standard Bank Offshore had filed an application for review at the Supreme Court seeking to set aside the decision of a five-member panel, which dismissed a $60 million judgment debt against NIB.

But a seven-member panel of judges, presided over by the Chief Justice, Justice Sophia Akuffo, in a unanimous decision dismissed the application because it did not meet the requirement of an application for review per the procedures of the Supreme Court.

Dr. Asamoah thanked the members of GJA for the honour.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana