Ghana to officially launch 2018 Women’s AFCON today

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) will today [Friday] officially launched the 13th Edition of the Total African Women’s Cup of Nations in Accra, the biennial international football championship organised by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The launch, expected to take place at the Alisa Hotel will be ably represented by Government officials, corporate personnel and representatives of CAF.

Commenting on the launch, LOC Chairperson, Freda Akosua Prempeh said the launch is a great opportunity for Ghana to announce its readiness to host a unique Women’s African Cup of Nations. “LOC views the launch as an innovative idea which other countries could emulate to mirror the competition to the rest of the world.”

According to her, the LOC is excited about preparations for the event, which she believes would create the necessary awareness and also open new doors towards hosting a successful tournament.

“Due to the preparation involved ahead of this year’s Women African Cup of Nations, I am very sure that we will give Ghana and the rest of Africa the most memorable women tournament ever,” she assured.

She however lamented on the lack of support for women’s football in Ghana, adding the tournament will ignite and empower women’s football in Ghana and Africa as a whole. “The biggest challenge for women’s football in Ghana is sponsorship. If our girls are well resourced and supported like our men, they will win trophies for the country.”

The 2018 CAF Total Africa Women Cup of Nations is scheduled to take place from November to December 2018.

So far, Accra and Cape Coast Sports stadia are in the lead to host the tournament after CAF’s first inspection. Kumasi Babayara Sports Stadium has been selected as an alternative since the Accra Sports Stadium is currently under slight renovation.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana