GACC urges gov’t to deal with corruption in water sector

The Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) is demanding the support of all stakeholders in the water sector to help the country eradicate corruption completely from the sector.

Executive Secretary of GACC, Beauty Emefa Narteh, is calling on every stakeholder in the country to have zero tolerance for corruption.

The Coalition believes that if stringent monitoring mechanisms are put in place at the local and national levels, corruption can be prevented.

Speaking to Citi News to mark this year’s World Water Day on the theme ‘Nature For Water’, Executive Secretary of GACC, Beauty Emefa Narteh, said individuals engaged in all forms of illegal acts in the sector must be punished.

“People who are found culpable of illegal connection should be punished because that is one of the challenges we have in this country. When people perpetuate acts and they are not punished, then it makes corruption a gainful venture, ”she said.

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) in 2015 vowed to wage war on people engaged in illegal water connection.

It thus appealed for strong public support, and announced a reward package to people who would volunteer information to the company, leading to the arrest of the offenders.

GWCL cited many instances where water meters installed were tampered with to distort the meter reading in order for the beneficiaries to evade the payment of the correct bills for the water consumed.

They had stepped up efforts to deal with these illegalities, and had set up a “Laws Control Team” to move from house-to-house to disconnect services which did not have proper documentation.

–

By: Farida Yusif/citifmonline.com/Ghana