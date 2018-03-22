‘Wogbejeke’ song birthed my African identity – Amandzeba

Highlife legend Amandzeba, formerly known as Nat Brew, has revealed that the change of his name was inspired by the release of his song ‘Wogbejeke.’

Speaking to Osei Kwame on Citi FM’s ‘Brunch in the Citi’ on Tuesday morning, he said his journey to self-discovery was when he was exposed to a different environment in the United Kingdom and realised his name did not mirror his true identity.

“I got to know my identity while I was in the UK at a time I had released ‘Wogbejeke.’ When I finished that album, I said to myself, ‘are you going to go out with that name again?’ And so I reflected considerably. I would wake up in the morning and would not eat because I was thinking about what to com out with to reflect this persona,” he said.

The song, ‘Wogbejeke’ talks about the history and origin of Ghana, dating back to pre-colonial times. It also highlights the rich culture of Ghana and how it was wiped off by the colonial masters.

Living the meaning of his name, the ‘custom child,’ Amandzeba is known for his traditional style of dressing producing music that has roots of indigenous Africa rhythms.

Amandzeba is one of the artistes slated for this year’s Music of Ghanaian Origin (MOGO) slated for Saturday, 24th March, 2018 at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

Other artistes performing are Adane Best, Ga ensemble Dromo Naa and master keyboardist Isaac Aryee.

Citi FM’s 2018 MOGO concert is sponsored by Freight Consult and Special Ice Mineral Water with support from La Palm Royal Beach Hotel.

Watch the interview below:

–

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana