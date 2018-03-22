School of Hygiene graduates will be employed after clearance – Ato Arthur

The Local Government Service says it will be unable to employ some five hundred unemployed School of Hygiene graduates until it receives financial clearance from the Finance Ministry.

Graduates of the Schools of Hygiene across the country on Tuesday picketed at the office of the Head of Local Government Services and demanded to be posted.

The students, who say they have been unemployed for over two years, accused the government of neglecting them.

Responding to these allegations in an interview with Citi News, Head of the Local Government Service, Dr. Nana Ato Arthur, said his outfit has put in a request for the employment of more environmental health professionals.

“We have submitted a letter to Ministry of Finance to employ more staff and we are also collaborating with government to fill some vacancies,” he said.

The School of Hygiene graduates have over the years picketed at the Local Government Service to demand postings.

In 2016, over 70 graduates of the various campuses of the Ghana School of Hygiene besieged the premises of the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development to demand postings to various health facilities across the country.

The graduates, who numbered over one thousand said they had not been posted since 2011.

In that same year, over 200 graduates picketed at the Employment Ministry to demand postings.

–

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana