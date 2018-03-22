Amandzeba excited young artistes are singing instead of rapping

Ghanaian highlife artiste, Amandzeba has lauded up and coming musicians for doing more singing in their compositions.

The music legend said few years ago, the music landscape was flooded with rappers but he is happy the trend has changed.

“It’s so refreshing to hear young artistes like Kuami Eugene, Kidi, Adina, Nana Yaa and others sing and that is a good thing. I am happy because few years ago we had most of them doing rap,” he told Osei Kwame on Citi FM’s ‘Brunch in the Citi.’

He also advised that the artistes should ‘come home to roost’ and do songs that will project the Ghanaian culture and values.

“I’d love to see that the huge chunk of what they do come from home,” he noted.

Amandzeba is one of the Ghanaian artistes who has resolved to portray Ghanaian culture in his compositions and appearance.

Amandzeba is one of the artistes slated for this year’s Music of Ghanaian Origin (MOGO) slated for Saturday, 24th March, 2018 at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

Other artistes performing are Adane Best, Ga ensemble Dromo Naa and master keyboardist Isaac Aryee.

Citi FM’s 2018 MOGO concert is sponsored by Freight Consult, Special Ice Mineral Water with support from La Palm Royal Beach Hotel.

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana