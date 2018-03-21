Medical outreach for underprivileged launched in Accra

A medical outreach programme to provide free medical care for underprivileged Ghanaians has been launched in Accra.

The outreach programme which was launched last Sunday at the Kempinski Gold Coast City in Accra was dubbed “Restoring Hope.”

The outreach is aimed at providing free medical diagnosis, surgeries, treatments and consultancy to underprivileged Ghanaians who cannot pay for these services.

Leading medical practitioners from Klinikum Sudstadt Rostock and Kliniken Bodden, both in Germany, and the Brain and Spine Project from the United States, are currently in Ghana to provide diagnosis, surgery, treatments and consultancy in orthopaedic, visceral and vascular surgery, paediatric, gynaecology, plastic surgery, elbow surgery, ophthalmology, neurology, among others.

The medical outreach will also serve as a platform for the exchange of ideas between the Ghanaian, German and American doctors.

“Restoring Hope” is the brainchild of Dr. Med. Kwaku Danso, a Ghanaian medical doctor based at Klinikum Susdstadt Rostock in Germany.

In his welcome address, he expressed his intention to make the programme the most successful of its kind in Africa.

He also expressed his gratitude to organisations that have contributed in diverse ways to make the programme possible.

The First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, whose foundation is partly supporting the outreach, in an address read on her behalf, expressed the desire of the Rebecca Foundation to support social interventions to make healthcare accessible to all Ghanaians.

The director of Diaspora Relations at the Presidency, Mr. Kwesi Ababio, also reiterated government’s plan to coordinate with Ghanaians abroad and the wider international community to support government’s social intervention programmes.

Restoring Hope starts on March 19, 2018 to April 5, 2018.

It will take place at selected medical centres in Accra, Kumasi and Kumawu.

It is hope of the organisers that close to a thousand people will benefit from the outreach.

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana