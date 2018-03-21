Ghana-Namibia Friendship Association salutes Namibia on its 28th Independence Day

The Ghana-Namibia Friendship Association (GNFA) has described as inspiring the strides made by Namibia as the country marks its 28th independence day today. Namibia which gained self-rule from South Africa in 1990 remains one of Africa’s youngest nations, yet is counted among the most promising.

In a statement to commemorate the independence anniversary, Chairman of the Association, His Excellency, Haruna Atta, a former High Commissioner to Namibia congratulated men and women of the Southern African country and appreciated the efforts its leadership has invested in making Namibians and all their friends around the globe proud.

“28 years on, Namibia has held its own in the international community earning respect as a well-run country showing progress in the economy, infrastructure development, education, law and order, democracy and much more,” he said.

Ghana and Namibia have had a long history of friendship dating back to Namibia’s period of struggle against Apartheid South Africa. Ghana’s collaboration with Namibia has included the training of Namibian students in Ghana, and a partnership between the security agencies of the two countries.

According to the Chairman of the Association, “Namibia can look forward to a future of more mutually beneficial people-to-people relations between her and Ghana – a relationship that goes back to the struggle years.”

On continental integration, he said “the Ghana-Namibia Friendship Association on its part will play its catalyst role in bringing our peoples even closer in the spirit of African Unity and the pursuit of Agenda 2063.”

Air Namibia has announced it will from June resume its flights on the Windhoek-Accra route, this the GNFA “believes will enhance the people-to-people objective of the Association.”

The statement further stated that soon “Air Namibia would contribute greatly in opening up the tourist and business potentials of the two countries.”

The Ghana-Namibia Friendship Association was established in 2016 with the aim of fostering friendship among the two countries and nurturing an even deeper partnership and contribute meaningfully to the socio-economic development of both countries.

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana