V/Region: Teacher Trainees demand improved infrastructure in colleges

The Volta Regional Chapter of Teacher Trainees Association of Ghana, is calling on government to improve the state of infrastructure and ensure the provision of basic needs in the various Colleges in the region, to make their environments conducive for teaching and learning.

At their annual women empowerment summit at Akatsi College of Education over the weekend, the President of the Regional Chapter, Bright Ababio Akpemada, described as a struggle, the stress trainee teachers go through in their quest to acquire knowledge.

He said most of the schools in the region are either suffering from unending water crisis or inadequate infrastructure.

He said the E.P College of Education in Amedzofe, Dambai College of Education and Peki’s Govco all in the region are battling acute water shortages.

He said students are compelled to harvest water from unimaginable sources as a result of the situation, exposing them to health hazards.

“Till date, there are still instances where Colleges of Education, who have long attained tertiary status, get access to water from the most bizarre sources.”

He bemoaned how no commitments are being made to repair parts of the Girls’ dormitory of Akatsi College which was razed by fire months ago.

He also lamented how dormitories of St. Francis College of Education, Hohoe, have been abandoned after a rainstorm recently ripped off the roof of the building leaving students stranded.

Bright Ababio said each of the Colleges of Education in the Volta Region can show evidence of various government infrastructure projects that have been abandoned over the years, while students struggle for a decent academic environment.

This he said is affecting teaching and learning in the schools, and asked that government takes steps to restore dignity and safety in the schools.

Ababio, who also applauded the government for restoring the Teacher Trainee allowance and the clearance of Feeding Grant arrears said in order to solve the infrastructure challenges, policies should be tailored to make the teaching career inspiring.

“The basic of every education is the teacher, if the teacher is not there you can have the classrooms but there wouldn’t be anybody to teach the students, so all we are simply saying is that before these trainees come out, policies of the government should favour the trainees.”

“Things that are needed for the trainees to have a successful training in the colleges should be available”.

The Women Empowerment Submit was to among other things empower female students to become role models in their society.

By: King Nobert Akpablie/citifmonline.com/Ghana