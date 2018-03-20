Highlife legend CK Mann passes on

Ghanaian music legend, Charles Kofi Mann, popularly known in music circles as CK Mann, has passed away.

His death which occurred at the GHAPOHA hospital in Takoradi at about 7 am on Tuesday, 20th March 2018, was announced by his son Albert Ato Mann to Citi News’ Obrempong Yaw Ampofo.

The music legend has been battling some medical conditions in recent times.

The ailment is said to have intensified since last December.

He was 83.

CK Mann is the producer of great highlife songs such as ‘Adwoa Yankey,’ ‘Mber Papa,’ ‘Medo Wo,’ ‘Araba Lucy,’ ‘Wode a Ne Me,’ among others.

The family, according to Ato Mann, is yet to meet to roll out arrangements towards his burial and final funeral rites.

His demise comes not long after another highlife legend from the Western Region, Paapa Yankson passed on.

About CK Mann

C.K. Mann (Charles Kofi Amankwaa Mann) was born in 1936 in Cape Coast. A former seaman and a member of Kakaiku’s Guitar Band for some time, he joined the Ocean Strings’ which he led until 1965.

The band folded up and the owner of Princess Cinema in Takoradi invited C.K. to lead the Carousel 7, a newly formed resident band of the Princess nightclub. He then came to prominence with a single hit record Edina Benya in 1969.

C.K. has leapt to fame with his captivating revival and modernization of ‘Osode,’ the traditional music of the fishermen of Ghana. C.K. Mann explains:

The raw and pure Osode vocal ensemble is unique and can’t be equalled by anyone other than the fishermen folks. He also wanted to play Osode and make it appeal to a much wider audience. So he changed the instrumentation a bit and to the Ashowa, the hand piano or rhythm box that is used to perform Osode, he added two guitars, organ, bass, etc.

But he managed to maintain some of the original ingredients such as the hand-claps, and the call and response style of singing.

The outcome of this combination was a mildly melancholy sound which was quite popular on the Ghanaian West Coast market.

After the success of Osode, C.K. introduced wind instruments: the saxophone and trumpet, into his band, The Carousel 7.

–

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana