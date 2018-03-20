GCB Bank commissions dialysis unit at 37 Military Hospital

GCB Bank has commissioned a state-of-the-art Renal Dialysis Unit at the 37 Military Hospital.

The new dialysis unit, which was fully sponsored by GCB Bank Limited at a total cost of USD 232,000, comprises six dialysis machines, two ultrasound machines and a water purification plant, amongst other things.

The Commander of the 37 Military Hospital, Brigadier General Michael Akwasi Yeboah-Agyapong, expressed his profound gratitude to the commercial bank.

“Even though dialysis started in the 1940’s, efforts to establish one in our hospital started in 2007. Several attempts were made to establish the unit but financial and administrative bottlenecks made it impossible. The burning desire to own one, however, led us to go round asking for support from individuals and corporate bodies. I wish to gladly state that the positive response we received from GCB Bank Limited is the reason why we are here celebrating this special occasion,” he said.

Brigadier General Yeboah-Agyapong further stated that the benevolence of GCB Bank Limited couldn’t have come at a better time as the dialysis unit will help reduce the number of deaths caused by end-stage Kidney Disease.

“For the records, I wish to state that the first patient was treated on the 14th of February, 2018 and since then, we’ve had a number of patients who are queuing even before the commissioning. The facility has already accumulated 32 sessions. There is no doubt that we are fired up for action, it is clear that our work is cut out for use and our patients can no longer wait for formal commissioning,” he added.

The Managing Director of GCB Bank Limited, Anselm Ray Sowah, in his address at the ceremony to commission and officially hand over the unit to the hospital, was grateful for the opportunity given by the hospital to make a relevant contribution to society.

“Today represents an important milestone to the delivery of renal services in Ghana. One more renal unit means one more avenue of respite for the great number of our relations who have kidney-related problems and require this service. Our relationship with the 37 Military Hospital as a strategic national asset dates back many years with a lot of collaborations between our two institutions. … It is therefore not surprising that we decided to fully sponsor the Renal Dialysis Unit of the 37 Military Hospital when the command made the request to procure a modern dialysis machine at a total cost of around USD 232,000” he said.

Anselm Ray Sowah further praised the 37 Military Hospital for its efficient and reliable service to personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces and the general public.

“We applaud the dedication and commitment of your staff. You will all agree with me that we have all benefitted in one way or the other from their selfless determination to serve even in the face of many challenges. We [GCB Bank Limited] shall continue to associate ourselves with this unique institution and partner the military high command. We do believe that this new unit will enhance the level of care provided to patients on dialysis and also promote a renewed enthusiasm amongst the staff,” he said.

Going paperless

This is a further boost to access to healthcare at the 37 Military Hospital as the facility has begun running a paperless system.

This is according to the Commander of the 37 Military Hospital, Brigadier General Michael Akwasi Yeboah-Agyapong.

Speaking at the commissioning, he said, “…our hospital, the 37 Military Hospital, is fully paperless. That is, if you come to the hospital, you don’t hold any paper. You’ll see your doctor. You don’t need a prescription; you’ll go the pharmacy and take your medication.”

By: Akosua Ofewaa Opoku/citifmonline.com/Ghana