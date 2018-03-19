Rethink stance on mobile phone use in SHS – Ken Ashigbey

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Telecommunications Chamber, Ken Ashigbey, has called on the Ghana Education Service (GES), to reconsider its stance against the use of mobile phones in Senior High Schools.

Speaking at the 87th Speech and prize-giving Day celebration of the St Augustine’s College in Cape Coast on Saturday, Mr. Ashigbey said mobile phone usage could be properly regulated in schools to advance academic work of students.

The anniversary celebration which was on the theme: “The role of technology in preparing students for the future global economy” brought together people from all walks of life including; old boys, staff, parents and other distinguished personalities from across the country.

Mr. Ashigbey said allowing SHS students to use mobile phones must not be a problem because students could be guided on the effective use of the internet and its profitability.

He was of the view that students should be taught to create content that would promote development rather than just being taught the basics of a computer and internet.

“Help students develop digital strategies by teaching them how to code and making coding part of their syllabus”, he said.

Mr. Ashigbey encouraged teachers to embrace the current technological trend as it was a necessary requirement in the fast changing technological world.

This he said would help them direct student’s interest in technology, and make them better prepared in the key skills of critical thinking, communication and creativity to better succeed in the global economy.

Source: GNA