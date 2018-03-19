One killed, 5 arrested in renewed clashes at Ahwiaa

One person has been confirmed dead in renewed clashes between two youth groups at Ahwiaa in the Kwabre East District of the Ashanti Region.

The Kwabre East Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Nana Assibey, who confirmed this on Eyewitness News also indicated that the police is on a manhunt for other culprits involved in the clashes.

Citi News’ Ashanti Regional Correspondent, Hafiz Tijani, had early on reported that business activities had to come to a halt as shops and schools were closed down as a result of the clashes.

Hafiz said the Police had to evacuate most of the students to a safer place.

“Most parents were also seen trooping in to pick up their wards. Residents in the area are indoors. There is a joint police and military patrol in the area currently,”he added.

Meanwhile, the Kwabre East Municipal Security Council has said it would intensify security to avert further clashes between the two youth groups.

This development comes a month after a similar incident which led to the destruction of properties including vehicles occurred, following a fierce battle between two youth groups.

Residents were forced to lock themselves indoors as a result of the situation.

Reports had indicated that the disturbances started when the Asante youth prevented their counterparts from the Zongo community, from partaking in the burial rites of an 18-year old girl by name, Esther Ampofowaa.

The Police subsequently arrested four suspects in connection with the incident.

The exact cause of the repeated clashes in the area is unclear.

–

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana