Nduom meets Ghana’s Ambassador to US, Barfuor Adjei-Barwuah

President and Chairman of Groupe Nduom, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, has paid a courtesy call on Ghana’s 19th Ambassador to the United States of America (USA), Dr. Barfuor Adjei-Barwuah.

Dr. Nduom was accompanied by representatives of Groupe Nduom (GN) companies based in Washington DC, USA.

Also present at the meeting were the Trade & Investment and Economic Affairs Counselors at the Ghanaian Embassy.

Welcoming the celebrated Ghanaian business magnate, Dr. Barfuor Adjei-Barwuah expressed his appreciation to Groupe Nduom for initiating the meeting and providing valuable information about the activities of the company in the USA.

He said it was encouraging that a company with foundation in Ghana was growing and moving to the global stage.

This he said will help bring the necessary resources back to Ghana and help create the needed jobs at home as well.

Dr. Nduom on his part traced the history of Groupe Nduom to the Washington DC area to the late 1980s, and said it was only appropriate to have an office there.

He announced that Groupe Nduom will open a Liaison Office in Alexandria in the metropolitan area at the end of March, to provide information on how to do business with the company in Ghana and other parts of Africa.

Dr. Nduom also introduced a number of his outfit’s products and services including GN Bank’s Diaspora Account which allows Ghanaians to open and operate bank accounts in Ghana while abroad; Gold Coast investment and pension accounts; FD Mobile, which allows people to watch live television from Ghana; GN Radio USA programmes; life insurance products among others.

He promised to send samples of rice produced in Ghana for tasting by the Embassy’s staff.

The business mogul also announced the introduction of PayGlobal, a remittance product he said would provide total convenience to users and help the country with its foreign exchange needs.

Groupe Nduom, he said, was ready to support the programmes and outreach activities of the Embassy to promote Ghana and Made-In-Ghana products to Americans and Ghanaians in the USA.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana