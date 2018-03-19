Man Utd trigger one-year extension for Ashley Young

Manchester United have triggered a one-year extension clause in Ashley Young’s contract which will keep him at the club until summer 2019.

The 32-year-old joined the club from Aston Villa in 2011 as a winger but now plays more as a full-back.

Young has won the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League in his time at Old Trafford.

He has played in 29 matches this season, scoring two goals, and won a spot back in the England squad.

Young has made 31 international appearances and was named in manager Gareth Southgate’s England squad for this month’s friendly matches against the Netherlands and Italy.

–

Source: BBC Sport