Farmer kills friend’s wife in disagreement over cocoa farm

Police in Nkrankwanta in the Dormaa West District of the Brong Ahafo Region, have arrested Anabila Alepooko, alias Red, for allegedly shooting to death his friend’s wife in a disagreement over the ownership of a cocoa farm.

The 35-year old woman, Fati Alhassan, was killed at Paulkrom near NyameAma, a farming community.

The incident, according to the police, was reported to them on Wednesday, 14th March, 2018, by some residents of at about 11:30am.

Confirming the incident to Citi News, Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, the Regional Police Public Relations Officer, said the police have visited the crime scene, retrieved the body which was lying in a pool of blood, and has since deposited it at the Dormaa-Ahenkro Presbyterian Hospital mortuary for autopsy.

He said checks conducted on the deceased at the scene revealed deep gunshot wounds on the right side of the body under her breast, indicating she was shot at close range by the suspect.

Chief Inspector Kingsley Oppong disclosed that the suspect admitted to the killing, explaining that the deceased had been challenging her over the ownership of the cocoa farm which was a subject of disagreement between him and the deceased’s husband, one Kofi Alhassan.

He said the suspect was arrested by members of the community police with the help of some residents, and detained at the Nkrankwanta Police Station.

He said news of the incident spread through the community, and about 50 youth besieged the police station demanding the release of the suspect for instant justice to be meted out to him.

The suspect was thus transferred to Dormaa Ahenkro police station to prevent an attack on the Nkrankwanta police station, which had earlier been pelted with stones by the youth after their demands were ignored.

Police sources at Dormaa Ahenkro say the suspect in detention complained of abdominal pains and was taken to the Dormaa-Ahenkro Presbyterian Hospital where it was detected that he had taken DDT after committing the crime, and is currently responding to treatment under police guard.

By: Mashoud Kombat/citifmonline.com/Ghana