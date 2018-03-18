Luke Shaw set to leave club over Mourinho’s criticisms

Luke Shaw looks set to leave Manchester United in the summer after more criticism from manager Jose Mourinho.

The left-back was substituted at half-time during Saturday’s 2-0 FA Cup quarter-final victory against Brighton.

Mourinho said he had taken him off because Shaw, along with fellow full-back Antonio Valencia, had failed to follow his tactical instructions.

The 22-year-old, who is under contract until June 2019, is understood to have been upset by Mourinho’s comments.

Those close to the England defender have been left furious at the public nature of Mourinho’s criticism.

Mourinho said on Saturday that he chose to substitute Shaw rather than Valencia because “at least Antonio defensively was capable of good positioning”.

“Luke, in the first half, every time they came in his corridor, the cross came in and a dangerous situation was coming,” the Portuguese said.

“I was not happy with his performance.”

Mourinho has criticised Shaw repeatedly in the past, and publicly questioned the defender’s approach to training and his commitment to the club last April.

Shaw joined United from Southampton for £27m in 2014 but was out of the game for almost a year after breaking his leg 15 months later.

United have triggered the option of an additional year on his contract but it is accepted that unless Mourinho markedly changes his view of Shaw, it is likely the full-back will be sold.

He has made 15 appearances for United this season, and has seven England caps.

–

Source: BBC