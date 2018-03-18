Citi FM’s Vivian Kai Lokko named most outstanding female media personality

Head of News at Citi FM , Vivian Kai Lokko, has emerged The Most Outstanding Female Media Personality at the just ended Forth Feminine Ghana Achievement Awards, 2018.

She was adjudged “the best for her deep understanding of business, financial and economic issues in Ghana,” organizers of the program of said.

Mrs. Kai Lokko, who was recently elevated to the Head of News position at Citi FM, was the Head of Citi Business News, one of the few women to have headed a business news department.

The awards is aimed at celebrating and rewarding women whose personal and professional conduct have been exemplary and outstanding.

It also seeks to publicly recognize women in Ghana who have achieved outstanding accomplishments in various forms of endeavor across the public and private sectors.

CEO of the Business Executive Magazine, organizers of the award, Paulette Kporo, also said the idea is to encourage women to take key roles in national development.

“Women have huge roles to play in achieving our collective national aspirations and it is time for us to step up to the plate” she said.

Other winners include Managing Director of UBA West Africa, Abiola Bawuah, as the Most Outstanding Female Personality in Ghana, CEO of 1st Choice Beauty Salon, Mrs. Faustina Adofo Adjagar for Most Outstanding Female Personality in Beauty and Makeover, while the Executive Director of Melcom, Sonya Sadhwani, was honored with the Lifetime Achievement in Brand Management, and General Manager, Retail Banking, HFC Bank, Paula Baldwin was awarded Most Outstanding Female Personality in Retail Banking.

The rest are Most Outstanding Female Television Personality, Baisiwa Dowuona-Hammond- GH One TV, International Achievement Award, Rebecca Asamoah, Female Outstanding Personality in Religious Matters, Reverend Dr. Francisca Duncan, General Overseer, Doxa Citadel, and CEO of Saham Insurance, Mrs. Gifty Ama Fiagbe, for the Most Outstanding Female Personality in Insurance.

The Most Outstanding Female Personality in Hospitality went to Mrs. Frieda Demor Nwokolo, Director at East Gate Hotel, whiles Mrs. Afi Anamoo, CEO of Jandel Limited got the Most Outstanding Personality in Interior and Exterior Décor.

The Most Outstanding Female Entrepreneur went to Felicia Twumasi, CEO of Homefoods, whilst Most Outstanding Female NGO Executive went to Founder and CEO of Liams Foundation, Queen Horlali Williams.

Business Manager at MAC Ghana, Amanda Alexander was the Most Outstanding Female Personality in Automobile. and Stella Irene Agyenin Boateng, HR Director and Consultant at GLICO Group, won the Lifetime Achievement in HR matters.

Lifetime Award for Excellence was awarded to Gifty Anti, CEO of GDA Concepts.

Founder of the Butterfly Effect, an NGO, Auguster Asantewa Boateng, also won the Most Outstanding Female Personality in Education.

The rest are Most Outstanding Female Personality in Fashion, Alima Bello, CEO, Bello Edu Fashion, Most Outstanding Female Personality in Finance, Yeside Tuga, Finance Manager at Euracare Advanced Diagnostics, and Most Outstanding Female Personality in Agriculture going to Managing Partner, Sustainable Agro Ltd, Abena Abedi.

By: Jessica Ayorkor Aryee/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana