Ketu North chiefs pledge support for Planting for Food & Jobs

The Chiefs and Queenmothers of the new Ketu North Municipal Assembly have pledged their support for the government’s Planting for Food and Jobs programme.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony for the newly upgraded Municipal Assembly, the leader of the delegation of the traditional leaders and Chief of Dzodze- Apetepe, Torgbui Dey III, commended the government for initiating such a policy to feed the nation and provide job opportunities for the youth.

He said he together with his colleagues are interested in leading the farming activities in the Municipality, and asked that government supports them with the necessary inputs.

“The government policy of planting for food and jobs is a laudable idea that needs to be taken seriously and we as Chiefs and Queen Mothers also want to be engaged in the farming for food and jobs. This would improve our lives economically, but unfortunately, we do not have the machines and equipment to farm. We therefore want to appeal to the President through the Minister for Chieftaincy and Traditional Affairs for at least two tractors for the Chiefs of Ketu North to be used for farming”

Togbui Dey, who was happy with the upgrade of the district to a municipal status, also pledged their support in the expansion process including the acquisition of lands.

“We are at any point in time ready to support in bringing development to the people. We are ready to support in the acquisition and release of land to support the development of the people.”

The area which benefited from the creation of a district out of the then Ketu District ten years ago has today started its work as a Municipal Assembly with befitting facilities and increased population.

The Municipal Chief Executive, Anthony Avorgbedor, and the Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Minister, Kofi Dzamesi, who jointly inaugurated the elevation on behalf of the President of the Republic, Nana Addo, both pledged their commitments to the growth of the area.

Some residents who also expressed their joy over the elevation asked the government to bring more development to the area.

–

By: King Nobert Akpabli/citifmonline.com/Ghana