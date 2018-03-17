Afia Kobi Ampem Nursing faces closure over insanitary conditions

The Environmental Health Director of the Old Tafo Municipality in the Ashanti Region, A.G Offin Boateng, has indicated that his outfit will ensure the closure of the Afia Kobi Ampem Nursing Training School for flouting sanitation laws.

The school is reported to have directed its sewage pipe, to a nearby open drain, dumping faecal matter directly into it at Tafo Nhyiaeso in Kumasi.

Mr. Offin Boateng said they will pray the court to close down the school until the insanitary conditions are addressed.

While complaining about the situation, he said the closure will serve as a deterrent to all residents in the metropolis who engage in similar insanitary practices.

“We had a call from Tafo Nhyiaeso that there was something going on so I quickly dispatched my officers and when they got there, it was a nasty scene. The whole place was scattered with faeces and there was a pipe that was coming from a toilet and discharging into the open drain which flows downstream. This would lead to the outbreak of diseases especially cholera, knowing very well of the coming of the rains.”

“We met with the officer in charge of the school and we are preparing to send him to court to serve as a deterrent. When we get to the court, we will plead with the honourable court to close down the school till such time that sanitation issues are at its best,” he said.

Common practice in Kumasi

Mr. Offin Boateng further expressed worry that many homes in the metropolis directly discharge faecal matter into nearby drains, warning that his outfit will descend heavily on such people.

“It is a common practice in Kumasi that people discharge their effluence and toilet into open drains. We are aware, and this time around we are not going to sleep,” he said.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana