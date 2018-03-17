5 types of men you should keep around

Does he love me? Have you said “I love you” to your boyfriend? You spend all your time together and he calls you his girlfriend, but does he feel the same?

Everyone works on different timelines so you shouldn’t force someone to say “I love you” or feel a certain way.

But, how do you know if the man in your life is actually moving the relationship forward and being serious?

According to dating expert Matthew Hussey, instead of sitting around and wondering, all you have to do is pay attention to what he does.

The guys you really want to keep around are those who:

(1) Talk about having a future with you (saying “I love you” is only one way he might do this)

(2) Go out of their way to take care of your needs

(3) Attempt to solve problems and grow with you

(4) Show passion and loyalty

(5) Keep making an effort to surprise you and make you happy

Take time to reflect on these and see if they apply to your relationship.

Source: Capitalfm