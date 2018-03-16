NPP Regional executives’ election: Nomination opens on March 20

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), will from March 20 to 24, 2018, open nomination for its members seeking positions at the regional level of the party.

Addressing a news conference in Accra on Thursday, March 15, 2015, the acting General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu, said the regional level elections “will be held from the April 21st to 24th,” across the country.

He noted that adequate measures have been put in place to ensure a successful election.

“Nominations shall be open from Monday, 20th to Friday 24th March, 2018. Vetting shall be held from 27th to 29th March, 2018. Vetting results shall be released not later than 31st March, 2018,” he added.

Troubles at NPP polling station and constituency executives elections

The NPP has already held elections for its polling station and constituency executives.

However, elections could not be held in some constituencies and polling stations because of some unresolved issues.

John Boadu at the press conference said they have been able to make strides in resolving such issues, adding that about 14 constituencies were unable to elect their executives.

“…as we speak, some 94% of the constituencies in the country have been able to successfully conduct this exercise and elected constituency executives. We are left with 14 constituencies out of the 275. It is however gratifying to say that the party has made significant strides at resolving the issues in the remaining 5%.”

“By way of regional breakdown, there are 4 of such constituencies in the Greater Accra region comprising Ablekuma North, Ablekuma South, Adenta and Okakoi South. Aside Okakoi South which is still outstanding, we have been able to resolve the issues in the 3 constituencies and same have been taken out of court. In the northern region, we have six outstanding constituencies comprising Bimbilla, Daboya, Karaga, Nalerigu, Nyonyo and Tatale. Aside Bimbilla and Daboya where there are security issues, the other 4 are being resolved.”

In the Western Region, the acting General Secretary said the party has been able to resolve issues in the four troubled constituencies which included “Shama, Kwesimintsim and Sekondi, with the exception of Elembelle.”

He added that “the party has ordered for fresh polling station elections in the three constituencies which have started in earnest.”

“Finally, in the Central Region, we still have three outstanding constituencies comprising Cape Coast South, Ajumako Enyam and Awutu Senya West. The national steering committee, at its last meeting, constituted a 3-member committee comprising Sammy Awuku (the chairman of the committee), Evans Nimako and Bob Agbontor to look at the issues in all the outstanding constituencies across the country and advise accordingly,” he added.

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

