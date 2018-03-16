Charity organizations unite for charity walk on March 23

A cross-section of charity organizations collectively known as United for Charity, is set to once again ‘walk’ on March 23, 2018, to raise funds for various causes.

The four individual charity organizations which make up United for Charity are Ghana International Women’s Club, Children’s Heart Foundation (CHF) Ghana, Infanta Malaria and Indian Women’s Association

The group has a total of 95 years’ experience in providing charity to the less privileged in the Ghanaian society.

In a Citi News interview, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Allure Africa Group, Dzigbordi K. Dosoo, who is also the trustee for CHF, outlined what each organization sought to achieve with funds raised this year.

“Ghana International Women’s Association seeks to raise awareness on cervical cancer and fund the treatment of women with the disease… CHF, which focuses on children will pay for the surgeries of children up to 16 years old with congenital heart diseases. ”

“Indian Women association will focus on breast cancer and Infanta Malaria will construct CHPS compounds for malaria prevention.”

Mrs. Dosoo, therefore charged the public to participate in the upcoming 8 kilometre walk from Labadi Beach Hotel through to Soul Clinic and back.

According to her, the core mandate of United for Charity is to “save lives” to which “we are committed.”

At a press conference today [Friday], representatives of each of the organizations highlighted past success chalked, which they were optimistic could be even greater with increased financial support.

They therefore urged individuals and corporate bodies to contribute to the cause.

This would be the second time the four female-dominated charity organizations will collaborate to raise funds to pursue their distinct causes.

