Two Ejura Islamic SHS students killed in car accident

Two students of the Ejura Islamic Senior School in the Ejura/ Sekyedumase Municipality of the Ashanti Region have been confirmed dead after a vehicle run over them.

The two were part of a group of four female students returning from school to their homes when a Nissan Navara pickup from Atebubu heading to Sunyani, lost control and run over them around the Ejura Agriculture School at about 1:15 pm on Tuesday 13th March ,2018.

The two deceased persons; Iddrisu Maridiya and Shaibu Farisa, both 19 years, died on arrival at the Ejura Government Hospital.

Headmaster of the Ejura Islamic Senior School, Adams Zakaria, who confirmed the incident to Citi News said the two bodies have since been buried according to Islamic rites.

He further indicated that the other two victims are in critical condition.

“I went to the Assembly hall meeting and after the meeting I had a call from one of the students so I picked my car and rushed to the school and when I got there,they [victims] had already been rushed to the hospital but I saw the Navara pick up.I was confused. I could not even find out from them what actually happened. I rushed to the emergency ward where I saw my students lying dead. The other two were in a critical condition,” Mr. Zakaria said.

Meanwhile, the Police have arrested the driver and impounded his vehicle.

Several lives have been lost to road accidents across the country since the beginning of the year 2018.

By: Hafiz Tijani/citifmonline.com/Ghana