Three jailed 2-yrs for indiscriminate dumping of waste

The La Sanitation and Motor Court has sentenced three persons to eight months each imprisonment for indiscriminate dumping of refuse in some parts of Accra.

The three, Mawuli Kumodzie, Peter Nytel and Abdul Razak, who were sentenced on their own plea were unable to pay a GH₵600.00 fine equivalent to 50 penalty units when they appeared before the court on Tuesday 13th March 2018, together with some four other persons for contravening Act 851 section 56 (a) and (b) of the Public Health Act 2012.

The prosecutor , Nii Okaine Aryee, told the court presided over by Her Ladyship Juliet Duduo that the accused persons were arrested by the Assembly’s task-force on 12th March, 2018, at about 4:30am, while on their routine checks around the central business district for dumping refuse at unauthorized places.

The four, namely Diana Doudu,19, Regina Tsotsoo Money, 41, Elizabeth Serwaa 47, and Grace Akolatse, 38, however managed to pay the GH 600 fine each totaling 4,200 Ghana cedis.

However, the cases of Sulley Muntari , 21, Mathew Akrofi 45, Michael Oko 24 and Hakeem Salifu 26, have been adjourned to 5th April, 2018.

As part of efforts to improve sanitation in the city, the AMA has deployed its task-force to patrol the city especially at dawn and in the night, which are known to be periods when people dump rubbish on the streets.

The Assembly is therefore urging city dwellers to be disciplined and desist from acts that are against its by-laws or risk being prosecuted.

Government through the Sanitation and Water Resources Ministry has rolled out some initiatives to tackle filth in the country particularly in Accra, but not much has happened.

Many have thus expressed doubt about the ability of government to fulfill President Akufo-Addo’s pledge of making Accra the cleanest city in Africa.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana