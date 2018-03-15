Man arrested for producing ‘fake’ Red label, Smirnoff drinks

Police in the Ashanti Region have arrested a 48-year old man who is involved in the production and distribution of local and foreign alcoholic drinks suspected to be harmful.

Yaw Nambu Dosu, alias Joe, was arrested after the International Federal of Spirit Producers (IFSP) lodged a complaint about his operations.

Police also retrieved 48 boxes of the suspected harmful alcoholic drinks at his Ejisu residence.

The suspected harmful alcoholic products included; Black Label, Red Label, Barcadi, Lion Aromatic Schnapps and Smirnoff.

Others included Lord Jack, Lord Kingsley, Sir Edwards, Bony Black and other assorted alcoholic products.

According to Police, the suspect was denied a license by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) in 2007 to engage in the production of Lion Bitters.

Police said the FDA on 30th July, 2007, wrote back to the suspect explaining their reasons for the refusal to give him the license to operate.

Police investigations also revealed that the suspect rented an apartment at Ejisu near Anita Hotel junction to produce the products after he was denied the license.

Addressing journalists in Kumasi, Ashanti Regional Police Commander, COP Ken Yeboah, said the suspect disclosed that the composition of the drinks are Ethanol, water and color, while he used disposed bottles in the packaging of the products.

He said the empty bottles retrieved from the residence of the suspect were used to produce Black and Red labels as well as Jack Daniels.

The Police Commander indicated that the suspect said he was not alone in counterfeiting of the foreign trade marks, and mentioned one Mr. Kwotie based at Nungua in the Greater Accra Region as his accomplice.

The suspect and his accomplice who have been in the illegal business for the ten (10) years, have succeeded in distributing their products in Accra and Kumasi.

Police said efforts are underway to arrest his accomplice believed to be operating in Nungua, Accra and Aflao to assist in investigations.

COP Ken Yeboah advised the general to be circumspect when patronizing such products.

By: Hafiz Tijani/Citifmonline.com/Ghana