Employees of deported Indian businessman threaten demo

Some employees of Jai Mai Communications Limited, a company owned by the deported Indian Businessman, Ashok Sivram, are threatening to embark on a demonstration against what they consider an unfair treatment of their boss.

The about three hundred employees say his absence is negatively affecting the operations of the company and by extension their livelihood.

They also fear they might lose their jobs following the deportation.

Speaking to Citi News, Spokesperson for the employees, Richard Ankrah, said they are awaiting clearance from the Police to embark on their protest.

“Our next action is that by Friday we are embarking on a protest. We are waiting for the permission of the Police as well. We have written to them and we are waiting that they will give us the permission to do a peaceful demonstration to plead with the government to kindly grant him the visa and the residence permit as well.”

Background

The GIS, following an order by the Interior Ministry in June 2017, deported Mr. Sivaram on the premise that he had forged his marriage certificate in an application for citizenship, which led his lawyer to contest his deportation by seeking judicial review.

The High Court, which first heard the case, upheld the businessman’s application and quashed his deportation order on July 31 on the grounds that the Interior Minister exceeded his jurisdiction.

The applicant, after the failure of the GIS to comply with the first order, sought an order from the court in September the same year to compel them to comply with the first order.

The High Court once again ordered the GIS to restore the Residence and Work Permit of Mr. Sivaram within seven days, and also ordered the GIS’s assigns, agents and servants to desist from harassing him until his application before the Service was duly processed.

The GIS, represented by the Attorney General’s office, after the second case, filed a stay of proceedings at the High Court which was subsequently dismissed.

They went ahead to appeal the ruling in the Court of Appeal which was also dismissed leading them to the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court however upheld GIS’s position and quashed the ruling of the High court which had compelled the Immigration Service to restore the work and residence permits of Mr. Ashok Kumar.

Immigration Service justifies deportation

The Ghana Immigration Service has since defended its decision to repatriate Mr. Sivaram from Ghana.

According to GIS, Mr. Ashok was living in the country illegally because his work and residence permits had expired since December 15, 2017.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana