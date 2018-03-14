Two more suspects arrested over Royal Motors robbery

The Eastern Regional Police Command has arrested two persons believed to have taken part in the Royal Motors daylight robbery some weeks ago in Accra.

The suspects, Andy Felix and Dormenyo Alfred, were arrested on board a Toyota highlander with registration number GR-8001-18 between Akim Aprokumase and Asanteman near Akim Oda in the Birim Central Municipality.

They were arrested after a heated exchange of gun fire with the police leading to one of the suspects Alfred Dormenyo sustaining a gunshot wound on his right thigh.

Confirming the latest arrest to Citi News, the Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Ebenezer Tetteh, indicated that suspect Alfred Dormenyo, who was hit by the bullet is receiving treatment at the Akim Oda Government Hospital, while his counterpart Andy Felix is in police custody.

Some armed men stormed Royal Motors, an automobile company in Accra, making away with the company’s sales.

Eyewitnesses reported that the robbers trailed a bullion van that had entered the Industrial Area premises of the company to collect the sales made the previous day.

Two arrested last week

The police last week said they had made two major arrests in connection with the Royal Motors Limited robbery, the killing of the Lebanese cashier in Tema and the Kwabenya cell break.

The arrest of Kamaru Ibrahim, alias Anokwaletse, whose gang was involved in both the Royal Motors robbery and the killing of the Lebanese cashier, and Emmanuel Kotey, one of the escapees in the Kwabenya cell break, comes on the heels of other major arrests made between March 5 and 10, 2018.

Eleven suspects were arrested from March 5 to 10, 2018.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Apeatu, had earlier said they were on the heels of many other suspects whose identities were being withheld for now.

By: Neil Amatey Kanarku/citifmonline.com/Ghana