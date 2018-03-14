Snapchat pulls ‘awful’ Chris Brown and Rihanna advert

Snapchat has removed an advert from its platform that it says “makes light of domestic violence”.

The advert, which is for a game, asks users if they would “rather slap Rihanna or punch Chris Brown”.

It appears to reference Chris Brown’s conviction for assaulting Rihanna in his car in 2009 while they were dating.

Snap told Newsbeat the advert, which was only published in the US, was published “in error” and had been removed immediately.

Ads on the social media platform are subject to a review process, while it also has a list of banned content.

Snap said: “The advert was reviewed and approved in error, as it violates our advertising guidelines. We immediately removed the ad last weekend, once we became aware.”

“We are sorry that this happened,” it added.

American activist Brittany Packnett picked up on a tweet from Royce Mann, which called the ad “tone deaf”.

The daughter of former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, Chelsea, said the advert being approved was “awful”.

Other Twitter users have called it “disgusting” and “disrespectful”.

Snap’s advertising policy is outlined on its website and includes information on its review procedure.

“All ads are subject to our review and approval. We reserve the right to reject or remove any ad in our sole discretion for any reason.

“We also reserve the right to request modifications to any ad, and to require factual substantiation for any claim made in an ad,” it says.

There is also a list of banned content, including “shocking, sensational, or disrespectful content”.

The controversy comes as Snapchat deals with a drop in value following Kylie Jenner announcing she is “sooo over” the app.

The new update, which has not been received well, has made adverts more prominent by placing them in between stories.

