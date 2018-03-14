NADMO urges sub-regional collaboration in disaster managment

The National Disaster Management Organization NADMO, has called for a sub-regional collaboration between disaster management agencies in various countries to deal with the humanitarian needs of their people in terms of adversity.

Speaking at the Core Course program for Humanitarian Assistance for West Africa, the Deputy Director-General of NADMO in charge of Technical services and Reforms, Seji Saji Amedonu, said there should be a well mapped out plan on the collection and distribution of relief items.

He noted that the best step ECOWAS should take in the direction of disaster management is to have a standby emergency response team capable of responding to disasters on time.

“For ECOWAS to mitigate the impact of emergencies, ECOWAS should have all the database of all the humanitarian assistance capabilities of all members to know which member states to fall on for a particular support,” he said.

Several states in West Africa donated relief items to Sierra Leone following a mudslide that claimed several lives in that country in 2017.

The National Disaster Management Organisation [NADMO] in 2015, said it would help set up a National Disaster Management Fund and also improve on picking up early warning signals.

NADMO pushes for L.I. to improve disaster management

Meanwhile, NADMO says it is in the process of presenting a proposal to Parliament for a legislative instrument that will regulate the construction of buildings in the country, and make sure every institution has a disaster management plan.

According to NADMO, most buildings are structurally deficient, making them prone to disasters.

By: Farida Yusif/citifmonline.com/Ghana