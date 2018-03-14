MP kicks against shoot-to-kill proposal in galamsey fight

New Patriotic Party [NPP] MP for Manso Adubia in the Ashanti Region, Yaw Frimpong, has said the suggestion for a shoot-to-kill approach in dealing with illegal miners in the country is inappropriate.

The MP, whose constituency is one of the worst affected by the activities of illegal miners believes a more pragmatic approach should be adopted.

He is of the view that a shoot-to-kill approach will not end the menace.

His comments come a day after the Deputy Speaker of Parliament; Joe Osei Wusu, suggested that the security agencies be given the power to shoot at recalcitrant illegal miners.

The Deputy Speaker had suggested that this is the only way to deter them from engaging in the act.

He made the statement while responding to Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Muburak’s concerns on the burning of some tipper trucks allegedly used in sand winning in his constituency.

Speaking to Citi News, Mr. Frimpong indicated that, that approach will not be in the larger interest of the country.

“I do not believe in some of these drastic measures because innocent people get killed because of such policies. I remember when my Deputy Speaker made this comment, I sought for clarification and he said he did not mean Ghanaians but foreigners. Those who come here to destroy our heritage. He had a point but I felt he went beyond a certain limit because as a law maker we go by due process.”

“If someone offends the law, you have to arrest that person. I am a development consultant and I believe there is no single solution to any problem.”

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana