E/Region: Robber, another jailed for escaping lawful custody

The Akuapem Mampong Circuit Court in the Eastern Region, has sentenced a robbery suspect who escaped lawful custody for ten and three years to run concurrently.

The other convict, also a robbery suspect, was jailed three years for escaping lawful custody, but pleaded guilty for robbery.

Richard Amoah, Herman Aseidu and Daniel Ansah, who were all arrested on 6th March for unlawful possession of narcotics and robbery, jumped out of a police vehicle when they were being conveyed to the court.

Speaking to, the Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Ebenezer Tetteh, said the suspects who were being conveyed to court on reaching the speed hump at Tetteh Quashie Hospital, jumped out of the police vehicle but were later re-arrested and put before the court.

“We have arrested three suspects who attempted to escape from lawful custody. They were arrested for possessing dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and robbery respectively. They were charged and whiles been conveyed to the court, on reaching Aburi at a speed hump, the car slowed down, so they attempted jumping out of the vehicle but they were arrested” he said

One of the suspects, Richard Amoah, pleaded guilty to the charge of robbery and escaping from lawful custody, and was sentenced to ten years and three years respectively on both counts.

Herman Asiedu pleaded guilty to escaping lawful custody, but not guilty to robbery, and was sentenced to three years on first count and remanded on the second count of robbery.

The third suspect, Daniel Ansah’s plea, was however not taken, and was remanded to reappear later.

–

By: Nii Neil Amatey Kanarku&Farida Yusif/citifmonline.com/Ghana