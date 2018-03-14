Dozens of students die as bus falls off cliff in Ethiopia

Thirty-eight people have died in Ethiopia after the bus they were travelling in plunged off a cliff, officials say.

The accident happened in Legambo district in the country’s Amhara region, north of the capital Addis Ababa.

Local officials have confirmed 28 men and 10 women were killed.

Ten passengers have survived but suffered “serious and minor injuries”, the Fana broadcaster reported.

Most of the victims of Monday’s accident were “students of higher learning institutions”, it added.

Independent news site Addis Standard reports that the bus fell five metres.

Ethiopia, Africa’s fastest-growing economy, has expanded and renovated its road network in recent years. Many people rely on buses for long-distance travel.