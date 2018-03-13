Zylophon Media boss apologizes to Stonebwoy over Champs Bar incident

Nana Appiah Mensah, the Chief Executive Officer of Zylofon Media has rendered an unqualified apology to dance hall artiste Stonebwoy for a recent assault on the artiste and his team by some Zylofon Media staff.

On Saturday, March 3, 2018, it was reported that Stonebwoy and his team were attacked by some officers from Zylofon Media who had gone to take a car purported to have been given him by the company.

According to Lawrence Asiamah Hanson aka Bulldog who is the Artiste & Repertoire Manager of Zylofon Music, both parties had agreed that Stonebwoy handed over a Zylofon car in his possession at the Zylofon office by midday on Saturday but he did not do that.

Stonebwoy who had been to Champs Bar at the Paloma Hotel to support his protégé Kelvyn Boy at the Afrobeat Tour that recounted that while in a room at the hotel, he sent his brother to fetch him his clothes from his car when he heard noise from outside.

“They hit [my brother] on the lips, they took the car keys from him and they sat in the car…if not for my bodyguard, they would have driven my car away and that would have been something else,” he recounted.

He then fired gunshots to dispel the crowd so they could move the car.

Apparently, Bulldog and the Zylofon Media team who had earlier been to the University of Ghana where Stonebwoy had performed at the Hilla Limann Week Celebration, had followed up with some workers of to the Champ Bar to take the car from him but Stonebwoy has stated that the car in question is his personal property and not what Zylofon gave to him.

Many have criticized the company for not using the right means to retrieve the supposed car even if they had agreed to take it.

In the wake of this, the company is reported to have fired its Transport Manager, Eric Amponsah.

In a recent tweet, Nana Appiah Mensah apologized to the artiste and his team, calling the act unfortunate.

“I apologize to team @stonebwoyb and all well-wishers for the unfortunate ill incident that occurred. The transport manager exercised a discretion characterized by reflex and over-exuberance. An act I vehemently condemn and discourage from our society,” he tweeted.

Stonebwoy was signed on to the Zylofon Music record label on 15th June, 2018.

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana