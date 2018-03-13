Zylofon paid Wizkid, others $4m for Becca’s concert – Head of Production

Head of Production at Zylofon Media, Enoch Atakorah, has revealed that Zylofon Media paid the Nigerian artistes that performed at Becca’s 10th anniversary concert last year over 4 million dollars.

He posted on his Facebook timeline detailing all the achievements of the company since it started operation in the country about a year ago. He also bemoaned criticism by the public on recent controversies about his company.

According to him, it is unfair to assert that Zylofon Media has not contributed to the entertainment industry in the midst of the Stonewbwoy-Zylofon brouhaha.

He mentioned among other things, concerts Zylofon Media organized for Stonebwoy and Becca, Zylofon Arts Fund, Zylofon’s Sales and Distribution outlets, Zylofon Cash, as some of the companies achievements so far.

Read the full post below:

“A year ago, Ghanaians were screaming everywhere, there is no investment in music, our entertaiment industry is dead. No money for artistes to do shows and travel to promote their music, movie is dead..talents are not getting investments.

8 months ago, Zylofon signs 5 movie stars and 5 musicians including top guys Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy. Gives them cars, houses, pays for their travels to promote their music all over the world.

Zylofon organizes two major shows for Stonebwoy, Ashaiman to the world and Bhim concert. All paid for by Zylofon. No sponsors. Another big show for Becca as Zylofon paid and recorded her album..launched it and paid for marketing in Europe and everywhere. Spends over $4M to get Wizkid, Davido, MI, name them all to come to Becca’s show.

2 months ago Zylofon put down $1M arts fund for all player to access to invest in there creativity.

Zylofon has set up a fully paid A&R department, Sales and Distribution with outlet all over Ghana for artiste to sell their albums. Sets up online monetisation for all creative people.

To expand the conglomerate Zylofon buys space and has constructed a state of the art auditorium for performers.

They have invested in new branches in the UK to help GH artistes connect to Europe with their materials.

Zylofon has full time road managers, PROs, Video directors, etc..to help their signed artistes. Well they have opened TV and radio also to employ and create more platforms.

Well, they have a chopper and private jet for record labels operations.

In all these. Ghanaians are asking for Zylofon Music’s achievements in the one year they have been in existence. Ghanaians are saying..what have they done?

Yes, Kwame NKRUMAH came to Ghana. These same people. We are and forever be Ghanaians.

Can you imagine Zylofon being Nigerian??”

–

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana