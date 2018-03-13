PepperDem holds forum to mark International Women’s Day [Photos]

Feminist group, Pepper Dem Ministries, as part of this year’s International Women’s Day celebration, held a forum at the British Council last Thursday.

The forum, under the theme “Time is Now: Inter-generational conversation on the evolution of the feminist movement in Ghana”, sought to tackle major issues hindering efforts at promoting gender parity.

A group of Ghanaian feminists from four generations gathered under one roof to discuss these issues and proffer remedies.

The event kicked off with a keynote address from a former Director at the Institute of African Studies, Prof. Akosua Adomako, who touched on key roles women played in the struggle for Ghana’s independence.

She indicated that there were many foremothers promoting the feminist cause, long before Ghana attained independence.

Prof. Adomako’s presentation was followed by panel discussions involving three groups; pacesetters, new generation and inter-generational.

These discussions sought to offer solutions to the ingrained gender norms in society.

The discussion ended with a question and answer session.

Pepper Dem is a group interested in probing, interrogating, and theorizing to facilitate learning, unlearning and re-learning of the narratives both male and females have been operating by, in order to establish a better approach to socialization in Ghana.

Pepper Dem Ministries held the forum in collaboration with the African Women’s Development Fund (AWDF).

