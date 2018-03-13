NADMO pushes for L.I. to improve disaster management

The National Disaster Management Organization [NADMO], says it is in the process of presenting a proposal to Parliament for a legislative instrument that will regulate the construction of buildings in the country, and make sure every institution has a disaster management plan.

According to NADMO, most buildings are structurally deficient, making them prone to disasters.

Speaking to, Deputy Director of NADMO in charge of Technical and Reforms, Seji Saji Amedonu, said he is optimistic the law would be passed by end of the year to reduce the enormous effects of disasters on these buildings.

“All public institutions would have to meet some disaster management requirement, which is captured in the new law, Act 927. In a new public building, you must have a water hydrant, you must have a proper exit so that in case there is any problem the management of the situation will not be too difficult,” he said.

According to him, what NADMO is doing is to provide a new law that ensures that property owners have every requirement before they put up the building.

“The new law gives us the mandate to make sure every institution has a disaster management plan, NADMO is now going to issue another certification, so that you present your plan to NADMO if it is a public building, so NADMO will look at it and find out whether your plan meets disaster management requirement, so there will be inspection too after the approval of the plan,” he said.

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), says it has intensified its educational programmes to ensure the safety of lives and properties ahead of the rainy season.

“This year, it is looking like the rains are coming in much earlier than expected, quite a number of the flood we have is as a result of man-made activities, sanitation issue is one,” he said.

By: Farida Yusif/citifmonline.com/Ghana