2 suspects remanded for allegedly beheading 5-yr-old

The two suspects arrested in connection with the beheading of a five-year old at Sokoban in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, have been remanded into police custody to reappear on 27th March.

The two, Vikuriba Joe Zoot and Kozel Borama have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and murder.

The state prosecutor told the court it has sent the docket to the Attorney General for advice.

Head of the deceased’s family, Doodah Babakparabanah, said the family is looking forward to a severe punishment for the suspects.

“We did not even know we were coming to court today. The CID asked us to come so that the body of the boy will be released to us. It is not right for the young boy to be in the mortuary for long. Now that the suspects are in the custody of the Police, the law must deal with them.”

Background

The two; Vikuriba Joe Zoot, 21, and Kozel Borama, 25, were arrested on March 7, 2018 with the human head in their possession at Ampabame near Sokoban in Kumasi.

The deceased, identified as Silas Kunsana, a twin, was picked up by the suspects at Suame, a suburb of Kumasi.

According to police, the suspects lured the deceased with Yoghurt and took him to the uncompleted building in a Taxi cab to commit the act.

The suspects approached a spiritualist, Sheik Alhaji Mohammed Maheey at Suame to buy the human head who accepted to buy the head for GHc 2,500 and secretly alerted the police.

The Police proceeded to the residence of the spiritualist at Suame Zongo and arrested the suspects with the fresh head, which was concealed in a black polythene bag.

The suspects later led police to retrieve the decapitated body at an uncompleted building on the outskirts of Sokoban.

Mother of murdered boy wants culprits beheaded

Mother of the victim has since appealed to the IGP to punish the perpetrators in equal measure.

30-year-old Janet Salifu believes this is the only remedy that will lessen her pain and give her some respite.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana