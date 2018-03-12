Stay focused on your dreams – Dr. Nana Kweku Nduom

Vice President and Head of Business Development at Groupe Nduom, Dr. Nana Kweku Nduom, has advised young entrepreneurs to stay focused on their dreams.

The doctor of business and finance was interacting with students and lecturers of Datalink University College, Tema.

Speaking on the them ‘Becoming a Successful Entrepreneur’, he recounted how the founders of Groupe Nduom had to nurture the entrepreneurial dream in International Business Solutions (IBS) to the level where they could dream of adding other businesses to their fold.

He urged the students never to give up on their dreams but be resilient in persevering to achieve all dreams.

In attendance were top managers of Groupe Nduom who made various presentations on the goods and services their companies offer.

Groupe Nduom has over 60 companies, offering employment to many Ghanaians and others in Liberia, Togo, La Cote d’Ivoire (West Africa), the UK and USA.

Groupe Nduom businesses include banking, investment banking, media, electronics, logistics, hospitality, insurance, private equity, pension, sports, academia, estate development among others.

In the USA, his father, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom owns ISF Bank based in Chicago, Illinois. Also in Liberia, GN Bank, a member of Groupe Nduom, has eight (8) branches.

In Ghana, there are over 300 GN Bank branches.

