Police arrests three suspects after ‘failed fuel station robbery’

Three men have been arrested and detained by the police over a failed attempt to rob a fuel station at Abinkyim, near Asante-Bekwai in the Ashanti Region.

Their names were given as Boakye Ansah, a former employee of the fuel station believed to be the leader of the gant, Samuel Agyekum and Innocent Amoako, alias ‘Stonky’.

Commissioner of Police (COP) Ken Yeboah, the Ashanti Regional Commander, told journalists in Kumasi that the incident happened deep in the night of Thursday, March 08.

They had engaged the services of a taxi driver from Anhwiankwanta to the fuel station, and when they got to place, Ansah changed into a jacket similar to the one worn by attendants of the station.

Amoako, who had concealed a pistol in a long white dress he was wearing, quickly moved into the office of the manager with one of the suspects as their other colleague waited outside.

They did not however meet the manager, and the police, who had already received information about the planned robbery, struck before they could escape in the hired taxi.

They were arrested, and a search conducted on them uncovered a pistol, kitchen knives, a mask and gloves.

COP Yeboah said the three were being held in police custody together with the taxi driver to assist in their investigation.

Source: GNA