Fire destroys documents at Ho High Court

Documents and other valuables of a Circuit Court Judge within the Ho High Courts Premises were burnt after a fire outbreak inside the Judge’s chamber.

Priscilla Dikro, who occupies the chamber said she was shocked at the Monday morning incident.

Eyewitnesses who declined to speak on record said the fire started at midnight, but was quickly doused by the Ghana National Fire Service.

It is unclear what may have triggered the fire, but personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service and the Police Service have begun investigations into the cause.

Heaps of documents on several court cases, petitions and judicial administration items including office furniture were burnt.

The Volta Regional Fire Officer, DCFO Mawusi Sarpong, told Citi News her outfit was swift in responding to the incident, after they received a distress call from the court.

Following the incident, scheduled court cases have been adjourned until further notice.

This incident brings to the fore the importance of running a paperless court system where cases are not only documented electronically, but are saved in clouds for easy recovery.

By” King Nobert Akpabli/citifmobline.com/Ghana