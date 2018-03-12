Citi FM’s HeritageCaravan an ‘awesome experience’ – Sierra Leonean woman

Her name is known to everyone who took part in the 2018 edition of the Citi FM Heirtage Caravan. Fatima Wahab Babih is a native of Sierra Leone currently living in Baltimore Maryland, USA. She is a mother of four adults and has grandson.

Fatimah is a doctoral student at Morgan State University currently working on a PhD in higher education leadership, focused on community colleges/polytechnics.

It seems at her age, she has a lot on her table, Fatimah is also founder and CEO of a nonprofit organisation focused on girls and women’s empowerment.

For many on this year’s Heritage Caravan, the trip was about the adventure, tourist sites and what have you, but for the mother of four, she wished it was a medical prescription for her by her medical doctor.

In her introductory message, she wrote, ” This trip should have been prescribed for me by my doctor, after a very hectic Fall semester, I headed to Sierra Leone where I launched our DIAMONDS Girls program”.

She added, “I am grateful to my niece Fatima Adam Mahdi, who surprised me with this trip”.

She continued,”It’s been an awesome experience.”

“I am more in love with Ghana and its people now than I was before. I fell in love and adopted a few daughters and sons along on this trip. I love the mannerism of these young people and their zest.”

The legacy of the fierce fights the people of the Gold Coast put up against the colonial masters is very evident in how Ghana is a little ahead of her neighbours in the Sub-region and beyond in the continent.

It seems Fatima is going to be on the Heritage Caravan more often. She indicated, ” Watch out, you might see me here again in the near future”.

In her closing remarks, she thanked Citi FM staff and her fellow Caravan riders for what she says is an educational experience that couldn’t have been gained in a classroom.

By: Kojo Agyeman/citifmonline.com/Ghana